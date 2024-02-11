Oppo Reno 12 camera might be offered with a custom Sony sensor: Rumours

Oppo has launched the Reno 11 series smartphone in 2023-year end and the Oppo reno 11F is the latest addition to the smartphone series. However, it seems that the smartphone manufacturer is now focusing on upcoming Reno 12 series. According to the latest leak by Weibo Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) we have an important detail about the rear camera of the upcoming smartphone series.

The latest leak has revealed that the smartphone will be offering a new customized Sony sensor that will take the photography quality to next level. The Reno 11 series offer three smartphones in its series and that include Reno11, Reno11 Pro and Reno11 F. We can expect the same from the Reno12 series. We can expect the primary camera on the vanilla and the Pro variant to be the same while the F version might offer a different front camera (Just like the Reno11 series). The is no word about the resolution of the front camera.

The Reno 12 smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek MTK 24M processor and will be coupled with a 12GB RAM. The storage of the device will be 256GB. The device will be powered by a 6.7 inch FHD 120Hz OLED display and will be offered with 4-sided curved glass back. The camera setup might offer 50MP OIS primary camera along with a 8MP dual rear camera. The device will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and a 67W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Reno 12 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. The display might be same as the vanilla variant but the camera will be tuned differently. The main camera might offer a 50MP camera with 2x zoom, 8MP secondary camera and a 50MP selfie camera. This Pro model is expected to get 5000mAh battery and a 67W fast charging.