Honor pad 9 goes for sale in India, Check price and specs

Honor Pad 9 will be finally going on sale in India and the tablet is available on Amazon e-commerce website. The tablet is available in Space Gray colour and is available for purchase in a single configuration of 8GB + 256 GB in India. There is also a discounted price for the tablet now. Users can get a free Bluetooth keyboard with the laptop.

Specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the Honor Pad 9, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The operating system that is available on the device is Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out of the box. The display of the device is 12.1 inches while the pixels are 2,560×1,600. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate while the battery capacity is 8300 mAh. The charging speed of the tablet is 35W.

In terms of camera setup we get one camera at the rear of the tablet while the front camera is a selfie camera. The back camera is 13MP in nature while the front camera is a 8MP camera. There are as many as 8 cameras on board. Even though the device does not get LTE connection we do get WI-Fi connectivity. For storage, there is a provision for microSD card slot. It can be expanded up to 1TB now.

Buyers can get the tablet in a single Space Gray colour. Speaking about the price of the tablet we get it for Rs 24,999. After a discount we can get the tablet at Rs 22,999.

Also Read: Whatsapp Gets Bottom Navigation Bar In Its Lastest Android Update