Whatsapp gets bottom navigation bar in its lastest Android update

Instant messaging app Whatsapp is rolling out bottom navigation bar for the Android users. This new update replaces the older top navigation bar and brings it down. There are four navigation tabs in the navigation bar. This change was enabled on the beta version of the app in the last few months and now will be available for all users. The new design will also make it easy for users to switch between tabs as they use a single hand.

WhatsApp has taken to X in order to announce the latest feature of the app. In the image posted by the instant messaging app, it mentioned that the older version had communities, chats, status, and calls tab at the top. However, when it comes to the new update we get the icons in a rearranged manner. In the bottom tab we get chats, updates, communities and calls in a chronological manner.

It is important to note that in the new interface on WhatsApp for Android users can reach the main tab easily. This means that the app can be used in a one-handed manner quite easily. The WhatsApp for iOS also shows tabs at bottom of the screen. The bottom navigation tabs was under testing in the last few months and we expect the company to be testing new feature now. It is reported that WhatsApp might introduce the ability to make international payments via the app soon.

Apart from the international payment feature, the company is also working to add new AI-powered features to the app. The app is also developing a feature that will enable users to provide text prompt in order to create stickers using AI. The app was also recently spotted to develop AI-powered image editing features. The features are expected to be rolled out for stable as well as beta versions of WhatsApp soon.

If you have not received the update on your Android device, you can download it from the Google Play Store.