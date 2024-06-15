8 maoists killed in Malkangiri district of Odisha in encounter

Malkangiri: In the Narayanpur area of Chhattisgarh bordering Malkangiri district there was an exchange of fire between the police and maoists on Saturday, in which as many as eight of them have succumbed.

According to reports, as many as eight maoists were killed in the encounter with the police in Kutul and Abhujhamad forest. However it is worth mentioning that the cross fire is still underway.

This is indeed a major success achieved during the joint operation of ITBP and DRG jawans. Earlier on June 8, as many as seven Maoists were killed while three jawans were injured in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The injured jawans are the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

According to reports, a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation at around 3 pm in a forest near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in Orchha area of the district when the encounter took place.

Reportedly, personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts and the 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were involved in the operation.

During the gun battle, seven Maoists were killed on the spot. Following this, the bodies of the deceased in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot. The injured jawans were immediately rushed to hospital and are undergoing treatment.