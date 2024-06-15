Odisha CM Majhi chairs an important law and order review meeting

Bhubaneswar: An important law and order review meeting was held under the chairmanship of newly elected CM Mohan Majhi at State guest house with all senior police officers on Saturday said reports.

According to reports, among others DGP Arun Sarangi, ADG Lalit Das, ADG Sanjay Kumar, ADG RK Sharma, ADG Arun Bothra, ADG Amitabh Thakur, Director Intelligence Saumendra Priyadarshi, Twin City Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, Special Secretary Home Santosh Bala, DIG Satyajit Naik and other IPS officers attended it.

Sources say that there was discussion about law and order, security, Snana Purnima arrangements, Eid celebrations etc. in the state. Further discussions were held on the fight against Maoists, making the police more people-oriented, crimes against women, and prompt justice for common people. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held his first review meeting with top government officials at a high-level meeting on Friday. Majhi held the meeting in the presence of deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev, Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth and Principal Secretaries of various departments were part of the review meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave a presentation on the detailed information regarding the overall development, economic status and challenges of Odisha. “We gave a presentation on the current situation of Odisha during the meeting and two- three more such meetings will be held in the next three to four days,” the Chief Secretary said while speaking to the media persons after the meeting.