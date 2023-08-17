Honor to make it’s India comeback with new Honor 90 smartphone launch soon

Honor is all set to make a comeback in India soon. The company had been on a hiatus for almost three years in the country. The brand has been giving hints about it’s comeback through its Honor Tech India profiles on X (previously known as Twitter) and Instagram.

A recent tweet by Madhav Sheth (former Realme CEO), who is now heading taking care of the Honor Tech relaunch campaign, has revealed that a new Honor smartphone will launch in India soon via a recent post on X.

Announcing the launch of the Honor smartphone he wrote, “Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech.”

According to reports, Honor is likely to launch new smartphone models, which were introduced earlier this year in China, including the notable Honor 90. The Honor 90 is expected to be the initial offering. which will likely launch in September.

Honor 90 price, specification

Honor 90 has already been launched in China and is currently on sale. The device was unveiled along with the 90 Pro were in China earlier this year.

The Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7. 1 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera unit housing a 200-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options on the phone include — 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5. 2, NFC, and USB Type-C port.