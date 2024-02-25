Having problems with your Apple TV remote: Know how to reset it

Are you having problems with the Apple TV remote? If you feel that you are one of those who are facing the same issue, we have the perfect solution that can work for you. We are mentioning some hacks that might come in handy in the day to day life.

Basic Fixes

Charge your remote: Try charging your remote for around 30 minutes and this might help you get out of the situation.

Restart your Apple TV: Try to restart your Apple TV after unplugging it from the source. After waiting for 10 seconds plug it in the power source again.

Check for updates: Updates are a crucial part of any device and that includes your Apple TV as well as remote. You should keep the Apple TV and remote up-to-date. To check any update go to Settings > System > Software Updates.

Restarting your remote / Factory Reset

Hold the Menu and Volume Down buttons together for about 5 seconds. Release the buttons and wait till you get the ‘Connection Lost’ message.

To do a factory reset of the Apple TV remote, hold the Menu and Volume Up buttons together for about 5 seconds. As you release the button you will receive a ‘reset completed’ message. You need to re-pair your remote with Apple TV and then follow on-screen instructions.

DFU Restore

This is the last resort and should be done only when none of the above-mentioned ways work for you. Users should keep in mind that it will erase all settings from your remote and you are requested to be very careful about it. For those who are unknown, DFU means Device Firmware Update and that reloads the software and the firmware of your device.

To do a DFU restore hold the Menu and Play/Pause buttons for about 12 seconds until the status light rapidly blinks white. As iTunes detects your remote in recovery mode, follow the on-screen instructions to restore it. Users should check the model number of their remote before making a DFU restore.