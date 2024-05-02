At 42.6°C, Jharsuguda becomes hottest place in Odisha by 2.30 PM, rain predicted over these districts

Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda became the hottest place in Odisha by 2.30 PM today as it boiled at a temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius, informed the regional central of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from Jharsuguda, six other places witnessed temperature of 41.2°C by noon today. They are Sambalpur (42.3°C), Keonjhar (42°C, Hirakud (41.8°C), Rourkela (41.8°C), Balasore (41.2°C) and, Chandbali (41.2°C).

Two port cities of the State namely Paradip and Gopalpur witnessed a temperature of 33.5°C and 32.8°C respectively. Likewise, Puri reported 33.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weatherman predicted moderate thunderstorm accompanied with wind speed reaching (40 – 50 kmph), light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Khurda, Puri, Nayagada, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati within next three hours.

Under its impact, minor damage to loose/unsecured structures, banana plants, and standing crops may occur, informed IMD adding that people are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.