Vivo V30, V30 Pro to launch soon in India; Will be offered in attractive colours

Vivo has teased that the Vivo V30 Pro as well as V30 will be coming soon on its official website. The Vivo V30 Pro will be launched soon in Thailand and we will be able to know exactly what it will offer.

The Vivo V30 Pro model will be offering Zeiss lenses which is new in the Vivo V series. The Vivo V30 Pro is tagged as a slimmest phone of 2024 and offer ZEISS tuning. It will offer Zeiss style Portrait modes include Cine-flare, Cinematic, Biotar, Planar, Distagon and Sonnar. It is expected that Zeiss video modes offer Zeiss Natural color and Cinematic Video Bokeh.

The device will offer a 120Hz curved display with a punch-hole. There will be a selfie camera in the punch-hole and it will offer 50MP sensor, confirmed Vivo Thailand. We will also get a 5000mAh battery onboard

When it comes to colours, the Vivo V30 Pro will be available in Classic Black, Andaman Blue, and Peacock Green variants. Vivo has told that the colours i.e. Andaman Blue, Peacock Green are ‘designed for India’ colours.

On the other hand, the V30 offers a 6.78” AMOLED screen with 1260p resolution and 2800 nits peak brightness. The device is made of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset that comes with a 4nm process. It also offers 2.63 GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 720 GPU. The RAM of the device goes up to 12GB while the storage goes up to 512GB.

The Vivo V30 gets a massive 5000mAh battery along with 80W FlashCharge. It is 7.5mm thin and this makes it the slimmest phone from the company. In terms of OS, the Vivo V30 gets Android 14 based Funtouch 14. The company claims that the device will run smoothly for at least 4 years.

Even though Vivo has introduced Vivo V30 Lite, it will not be coming to the Indian market.