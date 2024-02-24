OnePlus 11R discount on Amazon: Get the smartphone under Rs 10,000

OnePlus 12R has been launched in India and its predecessor i.e. OnePlus 11R is under discount. The OnePlus 11R 5G gets exciting offers on e-commerce platform Amazon and the smartphone is now available below Rs 10,000 (if proper offers are used). There are a bunch of offers on Amazon India and this includes discount, bank offers as well as exchange offers.

What are the discounts?

The OnePlus 11R base variant (8GB + 128GB) gets 5 percent discount on the original price- Rs 39,999. Users can get Rs 1500 discount on the device if they use specific bank cards on the platform. If you are willing to exchange your old device you can get up to Rs 36,050 off. This means that the final price of the smartphone will be less than Rs 10,000. Users should keep in mind that the exchange value for their old device depends on the condition of their device.

OnePlus 11R Specs

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the OnePlus 11R. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch AMOLED and the peak brightness of the display is around 1450 nits. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is up to 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is up to 12GB. Speaking of storage, the device gets up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device offers OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. On the rear camera, the primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 8MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it is housed in the punch-hole display of the device.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R offers a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.