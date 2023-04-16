Having a tight budget? Check out these 1GB daily Airtel Prepaid plans

Currently bulk of the plans offered by telecom operators in India offer users with a combo of internet plan plus unlimited calls. However, if you are planning for some prepaid plans under budget Airtel has a bunch of those. The daily plans offered by Airtel offer 1GB daily internet along with unlimited calls.

Airtel 1GB daily prepaid plans

Rs 209 Plan: Users get 1GB per day data for a period of 21 days under this plan. Users get unlimited local, STD as well as roaming local and STD calls under the plan. Additionally they get 100 SMS per day, free subscription to Wynk Music and Hello tunes too.

Rs 239 Plan: Users get 1GB per day data for a period of 24 days under this plan. Users get unlimited local, STD as well as roaming local and STD calls under the plan. Additionally they get 100 SMS per day in the plan. Additionally they get 100 SMS per day, unlimited 5g data, free subscription to Wynk Music and Hello tunes too.

Rs 265 Plan: Users get 1GB per day data for a period of 28 days under this plan. Users get unlimited local, STD as well as roaming local and STD calls under the plan. Additionally they get 100 SMS per day, unlimited 5g data, free subscription to Wynk Music and Hello tunes too.

If you have a budget of less than Rs 300 for a month, there are two plans that you can opt for. Users can opt for Rs 296 or Rs 299 plan. Rs 296 plan offers 25GB data, unlimited calling and validity of 30 days. Rs 299 plan offers 2GB per day data, unlimited calling and 28 days validity.