Google to start charging for “premium search results” powered by AI! Here’s what we know

In a recent update, Google might start charging for the latest “Premium” features that are run by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This would mark the first time when Google would put some of its core features “behind a paywall.”

According to reports from reliable sources, Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc is looking forward to restructuring its business model. If the pay option is applied to Google’s premium AI features, this would become Google’s first move towards monetizing some of its key offerings.

While Google is yet to reveal specifics about the same, here’s what we know so far. Reports have it that there lies a possibility that the tech giant may introduce AI-driven options in its “premium service” packages. It is important to mention that despite everything, the base search engine would still remain free to users, worldwide.

One speculation also suggests that advertisements might continue to pop up along the search results even for “premium” subscribers. Estimations tell us that over a billion of people use the search engine every month. It is to be noted that Google already charges users for extra storage.

In an official statement, a Google spokesperson said, “We are continuing to rapidly improve the product to serve user needs. We are not working on or considering an ad free search experience. As we have done many times before, we will continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google.”