Google Pixel 8a new renders, price leaked; This is how much it might cost

Google Pixel 8a leaked images has surfaced once again ahead of its rumoured launch on May 14, which is the date Google will be hosting its annual event, the Google I/O. The new leaked renders have revealed some of the design changes the smartphone might sport.

The leaked images have shown the Google Pixel 8a with thicker bezels and rounded corners along with two camera sensors and an LED flash at the rear. The upcoming Pixel device was seen in a black colour, which might be called Obsidian.

The images of the Pixel 8a were leaked by a YouTube channel called Techdrioder. As per the image shared by them, the Google Pixel 8a can be seen sporting thick bezels, especially at the bottom, and rounded corners. At the back, the phone can be seen sporting a black colour and it will reportedly be called Obsidian. The camera visor also surrounds two camera sensors and an LED flash.

Meanwhile, the expected price of the Pixel 8a has also been revealed by Tipster Yogesh Brar. The known tipster has also revealed that the Pixel 8a will be announced in May, which is also the month the Google’s I/O 2024 event will be held.

According to the tipster, the price of the phone is expected to be under Rs 50,000. To be exact it will range between USD 500 and USD 550, which is around Rs 41,648 to Rs 45,813 in India. In comparison, the Pixel 7a was launched at a price of Rs 43,999 last year.

The other details we have received till now about the Pixel 8a is that it could feature a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400nits. The phone will likely run on the company’s own Tensor G3 chipset, likely with IPoP technology.

Talking about camera specifications, the rear camera setup could be the same as the Pixel 7a, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. In the front, expect a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

However, Google has not confirmed any details about the device yet. So, all the rumours and speculations might not be reflected in the final product.