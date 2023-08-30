Google Pixel 8 Pro spotted on Google Store, sports a similar design like the 7 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro is the upcoming device of the Pixel series and it has been spotted on the Google Store for a brief time. The device had a porcelain white back panel and appeared on Google Subscriptions and Services promo page. It was spotted and shared by android_setting on the microblogging website X.

The initial image of the Google Pixel 8 Pro showed its similarity with the Pixel 7 Pro device. The rear modules of both smartphones feature a similar camera bump. However, upon close observation we can notice that the Pixel 8 Pro’s cameras are housed in a single pill-shaped housing. It contrasts to the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera that is housed in pill + circle design. The LED flash is placed alongside the temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is expected to measure the temperature of the human body if pointed to the temple region.

Even though it is not clearly visible, the three rear cameras are expected to offer great output. The rear module houses 50MP primary sensor, 64MP ultrawide sensor and 48MP telephoto sensor.

Multiple leaks and reports have suggested that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will offer 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with QHD+ resolution. The refresh rate will be 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Google Tensor G3 chipset along with 12GB RAM and storage of 128GB or 256GB. The battery on the device will be 4,950 mAh and it will support fast charging up to 27W. It will boot Android 14 out of the box and is expected to launch in October.