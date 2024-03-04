Good news for Anime viewers: Tata Play Binge now offers Animax on its platform

Tata Play Binge has now added Animax, Japanese anime platform on its platform. Given the rise in the popularity of the Anime content among its viewers, this is a good move by Tata Play. The subscribers of Tata Play Binge will be able to watch their favourite anime content from Animax for free. Animax is currently number one for providing best anime content from Japan.

Shows such as Fruits Basket, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Orient, Black Clover, Naruto, Kuroko’s Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu, and Y School Heroes can be accessed via Tata Play Binge.

Animax is available on the Mega as well as more affordable Super plans of Tata Play Binge. The plans are available at Rs 399 and Rs 299 respectively.

It is important to mention that Animax was reintroduced on JioTV in January 2023. Animax was also available in Prime Video Channels in May. However, the live TV feed of Animax Asia is exclusive to JioTV.

Tata Play Binge users also have the access to multiple platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, PTC Play, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK.