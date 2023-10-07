Get OnePlus 11 5G under Rs 50,000 on Amazon, Check the offer here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will start from tonight on the e-commerce website. The deal is however live for Prime members now. The OnePlus 11 5G gets some amazing offers on the platform and if you are interested to get the device you can get it under Rs 50,000.

For a flagship device that is offered under Rs 60,000, this is quite a good deal. Additionally users get a free OnePlus TWS bundle with the device.

What is the Offer?

OnePlus 11 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage 16GB RAM + 256GB Storage Sale Price Rs 56,999 Rs 61,999 Coupon Discount Rs 4000 Rs 4000 Bank Discount Rs 3000 Rs 3000 Final Price Rs 49999 Rs 54999 No Cost EMI Per Month Rs 5889 Rs 6444

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main came with Hasselblad sensor set up, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP portrait camera along with a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipse6t and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 5G offers a stainless steel camera module which is a first in a OnePlus device. There is also the return of the alert slider as well as Hasselblad branding on the device.

