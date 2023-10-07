Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor across all markets

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the quarter 1 of 2024 and it is expected to offer many new specs as compared to the current series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor across all markets. This means that we will not have any options for Exynos processor.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S24 and the S24+ will be offered with either Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon Gen 3 processor. While the South Korea and Europe market will use an Exynos processor, the North America market will get a Snapdragon processor. Previously, all the S series devices received either Exynos or Snapgragon processor.

According to the latest reports by GSMArena, the Exynos 2400 will use a 4nm LPP+ process and will be twice as fast as the Exynos 2200. In terms of AI performance the Exynos 2400 will be faster than Exynos 2200 by 15 times. On the other hand, it is learned that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will get option for both 3nm and 4nm process.

Titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 series

According to tipster Revegnus (Tech_Reve on X), Samsung will offer its Galaxy S24 devices will a frame that is not aluminium. Samsung will offer Titanium frame on the S24 devices. If Samsung uses an aluminium frame the price of the devices will receive substantial amount of hike. We expect Samsung to come forward and speak about the issue in the near future.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies at the front. The 200MP ISOCELL HP25X primary camera is the upgraded version of the current ISOCELL HP2.