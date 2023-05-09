Get a Samsung 32 Inch Smart TV under Rs 5,000 on Flipkart

If you want to buy a Smart TV for an affordable price then here is your chance. Flipkart is currently selling a 32-inch Smart TV of Samsung under Rs 14,000, which is priced around Rs 23,000 in the market. The e-commerce site is also offering bank deals and exchange deals, which will help you to get the smart TV under Rs 5,000.

The smart TV we are talking about is the Samsung 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV, which is originally priced at Rs 22,900. It was launched in 2020 and features a 80 cm (32-inch) LED HD Ready screen with 1366 x 768 Pixels and supports Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube apps. The display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It also has 2 speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support and built-in Wi-Fi.

It also supports other apps like SonyLiv, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, Gaana, Youtube, Facebook, Spotify, India Today, Aaj Tak, Sun Next, Big Flix. Samsung provides 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty on Product and 1 Year Additional on Panel.

Getting a smart TV with such features at such a low price is not easy. If you are interested then check the deal details here:

Samsung 32 Inch Smart Tizen TV discount offer

Flipkart has listed the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 with as much as 38 per cent off. That means Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 8,901 on the Smart TV. Along with this, bank and exchange discount is also included.

Bank Offers

You can get up to 10 percent discount by using SBI’s credit or debit card. Additionally, buyers can get a discount of Rs 500 can be availed from the SBI Credit Card Transactions. Apart from this, you also get the option of EMI.

Exchange Offers

If you want to buy Samsung’s 32-inch smart TV under Rs 5,000, then you can opt for the exchange bonus along with the bank offer. The smart TV is being sold with an exchange discount of Rs 11,000 on Flipkart.

To avail the full benefit of the offer, the Smart TV being exchanged must be in good condition and should be relatively new model. With the exchange offer, the price of the Smart TV can be lowered to as low as Rs 3,000.

Note that the TV stand is not included in the box with this model. Customers may ask for the Table-top Stand or Wall Mount at the time of Installation request, and the same will be provided at the time of installation.