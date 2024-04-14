Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale 2024: Buy Apple iPhone 15 at just Rs 15,999, Know how

Flipkart has started the Mega Saving Days sale bringing discounts and offers on various products. The sale will continue until April 15. Customers can now buy flagship devices at a much cheaper price with the exchange deals.

Let’s check out the various deals available on smartphones and other devices.

Flipkart Mega Saving Days Sale 2024

Apple iPhone 15 Discounts

The Apple iPhone 15, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is currently listed with a flat discount of Rs 13,001. This brings down the cost of the device to just Rs 65,999. The price of the iPhone 15 can be cut down further by up to Rs 50,000 with the inclusion of the Exchange deal.

With an additional Rs 50,000 off, the iPhone 15 can be purchased at a cheaper price of just Rs 15,999. This is a steal deal. So you should better hurry up before it goes out of stock.

Note that Rs 50,000 is the highest exchange value Flipkart is offering for your older device on the purchase of an iPhone 15. The trade-in value for newer models and device, which were in better condition is more than other devices.

Apple iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the latest A16 Bionic Chipset and features a 48-megapixel primary camera.

