Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Moto G84, discounted price revealed

Flipkart has confirmed that it will hold the Big Billion Days sale from October 8 this year. Ahead of the sale, Motorola has revealed some of the offers on smartphones in advance. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, several Motorola phones will be selling at their lowest price ever.

Motorola has disclosed the deals on Several Motorola phones including Motorola Edge, Moto G, and Moto E series phones will be up for grabs with attractive prices in this sale.

Motorola phone offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The 8+256GB model of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 after bank and exchange offers. The device originally costs Rs 23,999. The 12+256GB model will be up for grabs at Rs 21,999 after bank and trade-in offers. It had a original price tag of Rs 25,999.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is equipped with a P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, nearly stock Android 13. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 5G SoC and features a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Moto G84

The Moto G84 (12+256GB) variant will be selling for Rs 16,999 instead of Rs Rs 19,999. It will be available with bank and exchange offers. Moto G84 comes with a 120Hz P-OLED screen, close-to-stock Android 13. Under the hood, it carries Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G54

Moto G54 is packed with a 120Hz LCD panel, a 50MP main snapper and powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7020 5G processor. It runs close-to-vanilla Android 13 software, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Moto G54 8+128GB model that originally costs Rs 15,999 will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999 with offers.

Moto E13

The Moto E13, priced at Rs 11,999, which is said to be the most affordable 8GB RAM phone, will be even more cheaper during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 8+128GB model of Moto E13 will be available for sale at a discounted price of Rs 6,749 (with offers). The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, Android 13 Go edition, Unisoc T606 chipset, a 13MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

There are other discount offers on several Motorola smartphones, you can check them at Flipkart site or app.