Apple iPhone 12 Mini gets massive discount on Flipkart; Final price can be less than Rs 18,000

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available with an amazing discount on Flipkart. If you can apply the offers properly, the device will cost you just under Rs 18,000. The iPhone 12 Mini is known for its compact size. However, Apple did not keep the mini device after iPhone 13 mini model.

Flipkart is offering Rs 8,901 off on the original price of the iPhone 12 Mini. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 59,900. After the discount on Flipkart, the current price of the device is Rs 50,999. However, if you are willing to exchange your old smartphone while purchasing an iPhone 12 mini you can get an exchange value up to Rs 30,600. Additionally buyers can get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This will reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to less than Rs 18,000.

Interested buyers who are willing to opt for the deal should know that smartphones have a different exchange value. We tried to exchange different smartphones while purchasing the iPhone 12 Mini. When we tried an Realme 6 Pro, we got an exchange value of Rs 5150.

Major Highlights

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini offers a 13.72 cm (5.4 inch) super retina XDR display, A14 Bionic Chip with next-generation neural engine processor, ceramic shield, IP68 water resistance etc. When it comes to the camera, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with a dual rear camera (12MP + 12 MP) along with a 12MP front camera. The 12MP True Depth Front Camera with Night Mode offers beautiful pictures and videos. The device has a built-in stereo speaker, dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) along with fast charging support.

Other connectivity features on the smartphone include Bluetooth version v5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), NFC, Built-in GPS, 476 PPI etc. The sensors on the device include Face ID, Barometer, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor etc. The dimension of the smartphone is 64.2 mmx131.5 mmx7.4 mm and weights 133g only. A brand warranty for 1 year is offered on the Apple iPhone 12.