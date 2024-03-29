Elon Musk’s X might introduce ‘Adult Content’ for its communities very soon

Elon Musk’s X which was formerly known as Twitter is testing a feature that will introduce ‘Adult Content’ for its communities very soon. If this feature goes live on the platform, users can join communities focused on ‘adult content’ or other ‘not safe for work’ material.

If a user wants to create a community within the app, he is expected to specify that in the settings of the specific group. The user should mention that their group contains content that is adult sensitive, revealed screenshots by Daniel Buchuk. Daniel is an analyst at Watchful which tracks apps development testing. The specific X groups will feature an adult content label. If the users fail to label their community with ‘adult content’ label, the content can be filtered out or removed.

Even though communities on X platform can be private, it appears that the social media network will use age verification for groups that feature adult content. The policies on X currently restricts graphic media, adult nudity and sexual behaviour for viewers who are under 18 in age or do not include a birth date on their profile.

According to a senior software engineer at X, Dong Wook Chung, the purpose of the new label is about making communities safer for all the users. However, only users who will be able to search communities with NSFW content are those who have specified their age (above 18). Even though a spokesperson by X has confirmed about Chung being an employee of the organisation, no further details about the issue was given.

Offering ‘NFSW’ groups might be another way by X to differentiate itself from other media services. However, for those who are unknown, Twitter’s former executives had considered an OnlyFans-style subscription for the creators who want to offer adult content. However, Twitter scrapped the project as it felt that the company was not prepared for such type of content.

However, the current owner of X, Elon Musk believes that X should carry all types of content that are not illegal. X currently allows posts relating to sexual behaviour, if the users label it as sensitive. However, the policies of X forbid adult content in profile images as well as live videos. The platform also does not allow these kinds of subjects to be a part of an advertisement.

