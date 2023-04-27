Complete specifications of Google Pixel 7a leaked ahead of its launch

Google Pixel 7a is the much-awaited successor to the Pixel 6a and hopes are high from it. The Pixel 7a will be launched on on May 10, 2023 at the Google I/O 2023. Prior to its launch, the entire specifications of the smartphone has been revealed. Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed many details about the upcoming launch to 91mobiles.

Specifications

Screen, Storage, and Processor

The Google Pixel 7a will offer a display of 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display. The display will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. A Tensor G2 chipset (which is Google’s in house product) will be offered on the smartphone. Speaking about RAM, users will get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Storgae option on the device will be 128GB. Both Pixel 7 as well as Pixel 7 Pro get Tensor G2 chipset.

Camera

Google Pixel 7a will offer a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary camera of the smartphone will be 64MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation while the other camera is a 12 MP sensor. The front camera of the smartphone will be a 10.8 MP sensor that will offer stunning selfies. When it comes to the Software, the Pixel 7a will offer Android 13 out of the box.

The design of the smartphone will be similar to other Pixel 7 series devices. The back cameras will be housed in rectangular-shaped camera bump. On the other hand, the front camera of the device is placed in the punch hole.

Battery

The Google Pixel 7a will get a 4400 mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery backup of up to 72 hours. The device supports 20W wired charging as well as wireless charging support.

Price and Colours

The device will be launched in three exciting colours and that includes Blue, Grey, and White. Pixel 7a will reportedly cost $499 (Rs 41,000 approx.).

NB: Stay tuned with Google’s official social media handles for more information about the Pixel 7a.