Poco announces the launch dates for Poco F5 and F5 Pro, teases design

Smartphone manufacturer Poco has finally teased the launch of its upcoming smartphones- F5 Pro and F5. Both the smartphones will be launching on May 9, 2023 revealed the company. Even though both the smartphones’spec sheet in yet to be out, we know few things about them. The Poco F5 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and it was reported by Qualcomm’s Indian branch.

Poco India has teased the design of the Poco F5 in its latest post and we can mark three rear cameras on the device. While the Poco F5 is expected to be a version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo, the Poco F5 Pro is expected to be a version of Redmi K60. The Poco F5 will be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC while the Pro variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

It is expected that the Pro variant will be sold later and it will be the Poco F5 which will be launched on an earlier date in India. Snapdragon India account on Twitter had revealed that Poco F5 will be first device in India to be powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chipset. Snapdragon had claimed that the platform will offer 50 percent overall performance as compared to the previous generation.

If Poco F5 has the same specs as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, there will be a presence of 5000 mAh battery which will support 67W fast charging. The smartphone will offer Android 13 OS based MIUI 14. The display of the smartphone is 6.67’’ AMOLED display. On the other hand, the main camera of the smartphone is 64MP shooter. The other rear cameras on the device are 8MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro). The front camera of the device will be a 16MP shooter. In terms of memory users can get up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.