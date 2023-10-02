Bengaluru man sues Apple India, company ordered to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh

In a recent incident, Bengaluru’s consumer court has directed Apple India and its authorized service centre in Indiranagar to compensate a man with a total of one lakh rupees. Awez Khan, who purchased an iPhone 13 in October 2021, found himself landing in a dispute after the phone’s battery and speaker stopped functioning properly within the one year warranty period.

Khan reportedly took his faulty iPhone to the iPlanet care centre in Indiranagar, an authorized service centre affiliated with Apple India. Within a few days of time, he was informed that the issues had been fixed. However, later Khan figured out that the problems still existed. He returned to the service centre, urging the staff to rectify the issues properly.

About two weeks later, Khan received a communication from the service centre where they claimed to have found a glue-like substance in the phone. They further argues that this issue fell out of the warranty coverage and Khan would need to make an additional payment in order to fix it.

Next, Khan reached out to Apple India via email but received no response from their end. Due to lack of acknowledgement from the company, he opted for legal options and sent them a legal notice. Subsequently, Khan also filed a complaint alleging unfair trade practices with the Bengaluru Urban District consumer disputes redressal commission in Shantinagar. The Bengaluru man sued Apple India over unfair trade.

During the legal proceedings, Apple India’s defense centred on calling the damage as ‘accidental’ and saying that Khan’s complaint lacked in facts. However, the consumer court ruled in Khan’s favour. It ordered Apple India to pay Khan Rs 79,999 as a compensation for the faulty phone. Along with it, they also imposed a fine of additional Rs 20,000 for the hardship and difficulties faced by the customer.