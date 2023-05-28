Basic BSNL broadband plans that you can opt under Rs 600

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is quite popular among its users for its reliability. The state-run Indian telecom company offers some broadband plans that go easy on budget and offer a good amount of internet.

We have mentioned some broadband plans of BSNL that are available under Rs 600.

Fiber Entry

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 329 per month and offers up to 20 Mbps internet speed till 1000 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. However, the plan is limited to certain cities only and is valid till July 30, 2023.

Fibre Rural HOME WiFi / GHAR KA WiFi

Under this broadband plan users get up to 30 Mbps internet speed till 1000GB. Post the data limit the speed falls to 4 Mbps. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. The plan is meant for individual categories only in rural areas. This plan costs Rs 399 only.

Fiber Basic NEO

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 449 per month and offers up to 30 Mbps internet speed till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls (Local + STD), users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Fiber Basic

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 499 per month and offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls (Local + STD), users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.

Fiber Basic Plus

Under this broadband plan users get up to 60 Mbps internet speed till 3300GB. Post the data limit the speed falls to 4 Mbps. In terms of calls, users get unlimited access to local and STD calling. This broadband plan costs Rs 599 only.