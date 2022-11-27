Asus ROG Phone 6 series first sale goes live in India, Know where to purchase them

The Asus ROG Phone 6 series has finally made it to India and this is big deal for all smartphone gamers in the country. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series is available via online as well as offline mode. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone through Vijay Sales. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series include the ROG Phone 6 as well as the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Key Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 6

The smartphone gets a 6.78 inch 2448×1080 FHD+ display with HDR10+ certification. While the refresh rate is 165Hz, the touch sampling rate 300Hz.

In terms of processor, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 730 GPU. The RAM on the device is 12GB while the storage is 256GB.

Rear camera setup includes 50MP primary camera, 13MP ultrawide lens and 5MP macro camera. The front camera is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor and can capture great selfies. In terms of connectivity, users get Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Dual SIM dual standby etc. The sensors on the device include Gyroscope sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerator Sensor, Gyro (Support ARCore) Sensor etc. The smartphone gets IPX4 rating and is resistant against splashing water.

The device gets a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging. Users get a 30W power adapter with the device. The device costs Rs 71,999.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

The smartphone gets a 6.78 inch 2448×1080 FHD+ display with HDR10+ certification. While the refresh rate is 165Hz, the touch sampling rate 300Hz.

In terms of processor, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 730 GPU. The RAM on the device is 18GB while the storage is 512GB.

Rear camera setup includes 50MP primary camera (Sony flagship IMX766), 13MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro camera. The front camera is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor and can capture great selfies. In terms of connectivity, users get Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Dual SIM dual standby etc. The sensors on the device include a Gyroscope sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerator Sensor, Gyro (Support ARCore) Sensor etc. The smartphone gets IPX4 rating and is resistant to splashing water.

The device gets a massive 6000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD Charging. Users get a 30W power adapter with the device. The device costs Rs 89,999.