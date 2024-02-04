Apple’s first foldable smartphone could arrive in 2026-27; Samsung to provide display panel

Cupertino giant Apple will be launching its first foldable device around 2026 and 2027, said a new report from Korea, published GSMArena. The internal screen of the device will be around 7-8” and according to some rumours could replace the Apple iPad mini in the company’s portfolio.

However, all the specifications and features of the device has not been finalized yet. There has also been reports that the company is testing the new generation of iPad mini with OLED screen. If this is true Apple will not be looking to discontinue the iPad (as it would not make any sense). Speaking of the OLED screens, Apple is looking forward to introduce OLED screens on its iPad Pro later this year. This means that the OLED iPad mini will be launched around next year.

On the other hand, the foldable screen panels apparently offered by Samsung and LG to Apple were of 6”-7” size. However, it seems that Apple wants to go beyond the size with a bigger foldable device. If Apple decides the screen length, it is expected that the company will offer the order to Samsung Electronics and LG will be following next.

Later at some point (around 2028), Apple might be looking to launch a 20.25” foldable product and this could be either a iPad or a Mac. The folding screen we have mentioned is an internal folding screen.