Circle to Search feature on Android will be limited to Google and Samsung devices only

Circle to Search feature on Android has been making some news for past few days. The feature was announced initially introduced in the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra devices. The Circle to Search feature along with a bunch of other features also debuted on the S24 series. As the feature was co-created with Google, the later rolled out the feature on its Pixel devices. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also got the update just after it was rolled out for Samsung.

Well, if you are someone who is wondering that the feature might be available for your Android devices soon, you will be disappointed. No other devices will be getting the Circle to Search feature until September 2024. This was confirmed by Samsung itself in its Netherlands website.

“The Galaxy S24 not only opens the door to the future of communications, but is also one of the first phones to feature Circle to Search with Google. And that makes the S24 unique, as this functionality will only be available on Samsung and Google devices until September of this year,” said the Netherland website of Samsung.

This decision by Google to limit its feature only to Samsung (other than itself) is quite confusing. Google should have allowed other manufacturers to offer the feature in their flagship devices. However, the Circle to Search feature is not a ground breaking feature as things can be searched (on Android) through Google Lens as well.