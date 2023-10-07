Apple will introduce new iPad, iPad mini and iPad Air models soon, check details

Apple will be introducing a bunch of new tablets very soon and the new tablets will include, iPad, iPad mini and iPad Air models. The tablets will be launched around 2023 end or in the beginning of 2024. It is expected that the new generation of ipad will offer the latest version of iPadOS 17.

Event though the timeline of the upcoming iPad devices is bit hazy it would include a iPad mini that will offer a similar design but with new internal components. On the other hand, there will be two models of the iPad Air. While one model will be the basic variant, other might be a plus-size variant. The design will not be contrastingly different.

The main attraction of the series is the 11th generation iPad that will be powered by an upgraded chipset. The iPad Pro finally gets a M3 chipset and will be offered two sizes too.

It is quite confirmed that the iPad Pro model will receive a new Magic Keyboard. The rumours about this feature has surfaced on the internet earlier but now has been confirmed by a leak from 9to5mac. The Magic Keyboard will make your iPad more like a laptop. The iPad will be made of aluminium instead of plastic (which is material choice for the current Magic Keyboard).

As the keyboard will offer a larger trackpad, there will be some new sensors including accelerometer. The new Magic Keyboard is expected to be offered alongside new iPad Pro tablets.