Apple likely to launch iPad Air, Pro at ‘Let Loose’ virtual event on May 7

Apple has announced that its special virtual event “Let Loose” will begin at 7:00 pm (IST) on May 7. The company has already started sending invitations for its upcoming special event. The virtual event will kick off at 7:00 pm (IST) and will livestream on Apple’s website.

The tech giant is expected to make some new launches including the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Alongside the iPads, Apple is expected to launch a new model in its Pencil line-up, which is quite clear from the graphics on the event invite.

The iPad Pro 2024 model would likely be powered by the M3 chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. However, the biggest change is expected to be in the display department with the 2024 high-end iPad model reported to be the first iPad to sport an OLED display panel. The OLED display would allow the Pro models to feature variable refresh rates, which is likely to reach as low as 10Hz – compared to 24Hz on the current generation models. The iPad Pro would be offered in two different screen sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch – and feature significantly thinner bezels on all sides compared to its predecessor. The 2024 iPad Pro would likely get a redesigned rear camera bump with a rectangular module housing the cameras and the flash. It may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.

Apple Let Loose event: iPad Air

Apple is expected to introduce the iPad Air in a new 12.9-inch display option, which would be offered alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Besides the new display option, the 2024 iPad Air is expected to be similar to the current generation model – expected to retain the frame and chassis design of its predecessor. However, it might get a similar camera module redesign as the Pro model. The 2024 iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and get support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.