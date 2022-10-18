Flipkart Diwali sale: Grab iPhone 13 at Rs 48K, iPhone 11 under Rs 25K, ; Check how the deal works

If you are looking for a good deal to buy a smartphone this Diwali then the chance to fulfil your dream is here as E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering attractive deals on smartphones from reputed brands like Apple, Samsung and others.

Apple iPhones are preferable for their security, reliability and durability. Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 48,000 during this festive season sale. While the iPhone 11 is being offered for as low as Rs 25,000. However, the discounted price includes exchange, cashback, and bank offers alongside the instant discount.

Check the deals available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 details below:

iPhone 11 Diwali discount on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the 64G model of the iPhone 11 with a discounted price of Rs 41,990 against its original cost of Rs 43,900. That means you are getting a 4 percent discount. You can further cut down the price of the device by opting for the exchange offer. With the exchange discount, you can get a brand-new iPhone 11 by selling your old phone with an exchange value of up to Rs 16,900. Furthermore, you can also get special cashback of up to Rs 2000 on Non-EMI transactions. With all these offers and discounts, the iPhone 11 can be purchased under Rs 25,000.

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The iPhone is powered by A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

iPhone 13 discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 13 128Gb model at a discounted price of Rs 66,990. The iPhone 13 128GB model original price is set at Rs 69,900. Customers can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 which brings the price further down to Rs 50,090. Customers can avail of cashback options and coupons that may further bring down the price to around Rs 48,000.

Note that the exchange value varies form device to device as it is highly dependent on the model and working condition of the smartphone being traded.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate and features a dual rear camera including 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra wid sensor. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a proprietary Apple GPU. It sports a 12 MP selfie camera.