Apple iPhone 15 Pro users complain overheating issues during regular use on their device

Apple iPhone 15 series has been launched across the globe and the official sales of the smartphones have begun from September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro devices were built with Titanium frame rather than aluminum frame. However, all is not well for the iPhone 15 pro series as the devices have overheated abnormally during their regular use. This issue has been highlighted by multiple users across globe and some has taken to X (formerly Twitter) in order to express their problem.

The issue has been brought forward by multiple media sources including ‘The Wall Street Journal‘ and ‘Bloomberg’. The issue was faced by testers at Android Authority too and they mentioned it in their article. The iPhone 15 Pro Max heated up very quickly as Instagram Reels were browsed for 10 minutes. The user specifically mentioned that the device was not used for running benchmarks or playing games or simultaneous charging. On the other hand, as the device was charged with 65W USB PD GaN charger, the temperatures recorded on it were as high as 40.6°C/105°F.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also highlighted the issue and shared temperature test conducted by Dxomark. The iPhone 15 Pro Max had a peak temperature of 111°F.

Even though heating issues were reported by multiple users across globe, Apple did not comment on it and rather Apple technical support staffers pointed customers to an old support page, reported Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

What might be the reason behind overheating?

According to eminent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the issues might not be due to the 3nm A17 Pro SoC but due to the titanium frame. The thermal system design might have been compromised in order to use the titanium frame that is lighter than aluminum, Kuo added.

In order to solve the heating issues on iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple might push a software update soon.