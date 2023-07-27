Apple iPhone 15 Pro price tipped to start at $1,199 to $1,299

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models is rumoured to be priced more costly than the current iPhone 14 Pro models. Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, has informed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will cost $100 more than the current one. He claimed that this information has come from supply chain companies in Asia.

According to Long, iPhone 15 Pro will likely cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be costlier by $100 to $200 than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will have similar price.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could have a price tag starting from $1,199 to $1,299, while the standard iPhone 15 models will cost from $999.

Bloomberg’s Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki earlier shared that Apple was considering raising the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Earlier leak reports suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology that enables up to 5-6x zoom without blur. Meanwhile the iPhone 14 Pro models only have 3x zoom. This feature will not be coming to the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year. This will also lend a hand to the price rise of the Pro Max model. Long believes the periscope lens will add around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s bill of materials.

Apple iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be announced in September. Other rumored features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels around the display, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, and more, so all of the new features coupled with inflationary pressures could warrant price hikes. It would be the first price increase for the high-end iPhone models since the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max, which started at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The tech giant reportedly faced some temporary display-related manufacturing issue for the Pro models earlier.

However, the prices may change at the time of the launch as they are mere speculation at this time. The prices will be known when Apple unveils the iPhone 15 lineup in just a few months from now.