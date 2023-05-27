Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might offer the same primary camera as the 14 Pro Max, check latest leaks

The latest iPhone series is a source of excitement among smartphone enthusiasts all over the world. However, according to the latest leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro will be offering the same primary camera specifications as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, the device will be getting a new chipset and will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

According to the tipster, Revegnus on Twitter, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer the same IMX803, 48MP 1/1.28″ main camera that is present in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. When it comes to the display of the device, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature M12 OLED panel technology which is also present in the current generation. However, when it comes to dimensions, the new 15 Pro Max will have completely different dimensions from the 14 Pro Max.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer a periscope telephoto camera that will be limited to the variant itself. The camera will also offer 6x optical magnification. The telephoto camera will not be found in the Pro variant. The presence of USB-C on the next generation of iPhones is expected to be a significant change in terms of hardware. It is needless to say that the iPhone 15 series will be costlier than the current generation of the iPhone (14 series).

iPhone 15 Pro Max

M12 Panel(Same as 14PM)

imx803(Same as 14PM)

3nm A17 Bionic

LPDDR5 8GB

😔 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 27, 2023

Speaking on the software front the Apple iOS 17 is expected to get a lot of features. According to the latest update, Apple will allow iPhone or iPad users to have their devices speak for 15 minutes in their voice. This will be very helpful for those who may lose their ability to speak. The feature is named ‘Personal Voice’.

The iOS 17 will be supported by iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone SE (2020, 2022).