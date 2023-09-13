Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with titanium frame, A17 Pro chipset launched: Check price in India, specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with a new titanium frame were unveiled on Tueday at the company’s ‘Wonderlust’ event at Apple Park in California. The new titanium frame makes the new iPhone 15 Pro models lightweight. The tech giant has claimed that they were the lightest Apple iPhones that has ever been built. The highlight of the iPhone 15 pro models are iOS 17 and the action button, and a USB Type-C charging port.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models comes with the new 3nm A17 Pro chipset, which delivers enhanced performance. This makes the Pro models the first smartphones to launch with an advanced 3nm architecture. Apple claims despite the performance enhancements and additional functions, the battery life remains the same. The company claims the Pro models can deliver video playback time of up to 29 hours. The top-of-the-line model features a periscope camera setup for improved zoom performance.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications and features

As we mentioned above, the iPhone 15 Pro models are made of Grade 5 titanium and aluminium sub-structure that makes the iPhones more durable and lightweight. The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max now comes with Action button that replaces the Mute switch, and it can be used to carry out a bunch of different actions.

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively. The display is made using Apple’s Ceramic Shield material and offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Both handsets have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

They are powered by Apple’s new 3nm chipset A17 Pro chipset that offers a 10 percent increase in performance and up to 3 times more efficiency compared to the competition.

The camera sensors on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been upgraded as well. Both iPhones now sport a 48MP primary lens. The 48MP wide angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture, has a coating to reduce lens glare. Accompanying the primary camera are a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and another 12-megapixel camera, which have different purposes for the Pro and Pro Max. The 12MP sensor in iPhone 15 Pro is a 3x telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max model has a 12-megapixel periscope camera setup with f/2.8 aperture which is claimed to offer up to 5x optical zoom performance.

For selfies, the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series have a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Apple has claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will offer up to a full day of use, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to offer even longer battery life. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models have a USB Type-C charging port unlike their predecessors. It offers up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds with an optional cable. The handsets also support the Qi2 standard, which offers faster wireless charging speeds.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max India Price

The iPhone 15 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900 for the base 128GB model and the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs Rs 1,59,900 for the 256 GB model. The handsets will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options as well.

The smartphones will be available for pre-orders on September 15, and the phones will go on sale on September 22 in the country. Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be offered in four colour shades- Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium.

Check the detailed price list as per storage variants:

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900