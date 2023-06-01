Apple iPhone 14 gets massive discount on Flipkart, Final price can be below Rs 35,000

The Apple iPhone 14 smartphone gets a massive discount of more than Rs 30,000 on the e-commerce website Flipkart. Users get multiple discounts which include bank offers as well as exchange benefits. Users can play with the offers in order to get the best discount on the smartphone.

As on Flipkart, the base price of Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) is Rs 67,999. Users get Rs 11901 off on the base price of the device (i.e. Rs 79,900). The bank offers include some attractive offers from multiple banks. HDFC Bank Credit Card users can get Rs 4000 off on the transaction. Additionally, there is an exchange offer for users who wants to trade in old smartphone during the deal.

This final price of the smartphone comes under Rs 35,000 (which is a great deal).

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offer 20 hours of video playback.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(NB: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another.The deals are prone to change on the platform from time to time. We have considered the Product Red color variant of the iPhone 14.)