Exhausted your daily data limit: These BSNL Data Vouchers can be quite useful

Bharat Sanchar Nigan Limited or BSNL is offering some great prepaid data vouchers for its users. If you are someone who regularly exhausts your daily data limit, then these data vouchers are literally meant for you. If you need excess data for your work, or for accessing digital content, we have mentioned budget data vouchers for you.

Data Tsunami 98

The Data Tsunami plan costs Rs 98 and is available for prepaid users who need some extra data. The validity of the plan lasts for 22 calendar days. The benefits in the plan include 2GB/day data and EROS NOW entertainment services. This means users will get total 44GB data.

Data WFH 151

Data WFH 151 plan offers 40 GB free date that has a validity of 28 calendar days.

Data STV 198

The Data STV 198 plan costs Rs 198 and is available for prepaid users who need data from time to time. The validity of the plan lasts for 40 calendar days. The benefits in the plan include 2GB/day data, Lokdhun, and Arena mobile gaming service. The users will get total of 80 GB data in the voucher.

Data WFH 251

Data WFH 251 plan offers 70 GB free date that has a validity of 28 calendar days.