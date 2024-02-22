Apple iOS 17.4 beta 4 released with new features, fixes for issues and more

Apple has rolled out the fourth beta version of the iOS 17.4 update for developers ahead of the stable version is officially rolled out for all iPhone users. The tech giant is currently perfecting the upcoming iOS 17.4 update through multiple testing before the final release.

Apple is enhancing and taking out the bugs and issues in the latest iOS update through these beta updates. Earlier this month, the company started public beta testing of iOS 17.4 introducing new features and updates. Now, Apple has released the beta 4 version for developers with some new things.

The new update has brought a new personalised splash screen, enhancement to Settings along with many more improvements. The registered developers can download the beta 4 update via the Settings app >> General> Software Update. The public beta of the latest iOS 17.4 beta 4 is expected to release sometime later this week.

iOS 17.4 beta new features

• Personalised welcome screen: The iOS 17.4 beta 4 update has brought a new personalized welcome screen feature for users that will show your profile picture in a new screen when they restart device after update.

• Improved Battery and Settings: The beta 4 version of the iOS 17.4 has made it easier for users to the “Battery” section in the Settings app. Moreover, Apple has claimed that the iPhone 15 batteries have better performance than they initially claimed.

• CarPlay option: Apple has also enhanced the CarPlay option on the upcoming iOS 17.4 update. Apple will now show a new instrument cluster to display information about upcoming turns and exits. The users can swap between the main and instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button which is available on the upper right of the Maps main screen.

• Stolen Device Protection: Apple has enhanced the security settings to help users from having their device and data getting stolen. Moreover, you can delay to change the security setting to make it harder for anyone to turn off Find My iPhone or wipe your device if it gets stolen.

• Alternative app marketplaces: In the beta 4 iOS 17.4 update, Apple allows iPhone users to download apps from other places than the App Store, such as Epic Games Store in compliance with the EU antitrust decision.

• Vision Pro compatibility: Double tap on your watch to turn off Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 and a Vision Pro. This will avoid any confusion between the gestures on your watch and your Vision Pro.

• Browser choice: You can now pick your preferred browser from a pop-up in Safari. Apart from WebKit, users are now allowed to use Firefox or Chrome.

• Payment options: You can now pay for in-app purchases with different methods than Apple Pay, such as PayPal or Venmo.

Moreover, Apple has tweaked the names of the Home tabs in the Podcasts and Music apps, and is offering a wider address bar in Safari, and a new Identifiable Region option in the Settings app,

Additionally, the iOS 17.4 beta update also introduces seven new emoji, like a bandaged heart, a face blowing out, and a face with clouds. Users can also choose from more family emoji variations with different genders and skin tones.

The update also lets users ask Siri to read messages in other languages than their default Siri language. The language can be changed by going to the Settings app under Siri & Search > Messaging with Siri.

As we have mentioned earlier, the iOS 17.4 is under testing, and Apple may add more features before the official release in March. Also if you are a beta tester you should be aware of possible bugs and glitches that may affect your iPhone performance and battery life. Before installing the new beta update, make sure to backup your data before installing the latest beta update.

iOS 17.4 public release date

The stable version of iOS 17.4 is expected to be released to iPhones sometime in early March. Apple has to follow some legal requirements in the European Union, according to the Digital Markets Act. This act thus mandates Apple to make some modifications to the iPhone and the App Store by March 6. Therefore, Apple will likely launch iOS 17.4 on or before the due date