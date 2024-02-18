Amazon Sale: Apple iPhone 14 Plus gets cheaper with price drop of Rs 27,050

The e-commerce platform Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 14 Plus with a massive discount. The iPhone 14 Plus, which was originally launched at a price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant, can now be bought for just Rs 59,990 during the ongoing Amazon sale with various offers and discounts.

The iPhone 14 Plus can be said to be shorter version of the regular iPhone 14 with extended battery life, a large screen, a powerful processor, and better camera capabilities.

iPhone 14 Plus Offer

Apple had launched the iPhone 14 Plus’s 256GB variant for Rs 1,19,900. Now with the bumper offer from Amazon, it can be bought for Rs 59,990 only in the ongoing sale.

Amazon Discount offer

Amazon has listed the iPhone 14 Plus with 26 per cent discount that cuts down the price to Rs 88,999. Moreover, buyers can bag additional perks such as exchange bonuses, with Amazon providing discounts of up to Rs 27,050 on select models.

Amazon iPhone 14 Plus Exchange Offer

The price can be slashed by an additional Rs 27,050 if you trade in your older device for the iPhone 14 Plus. With another Rs 27,050 price cut, the cost of the device goes down from Rs 88,999 to Rs 61,949.

However, to get the maximum benefits of the Exchange offer the older smartphone should meet the eligibility criteria. The device should be well-maintained and the exchange offer should be available in the region.

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 759 on transactions using Citi Bank debit or credit cardholders which cuts down the price to Rs 61,190. Additionally, customers doing OneCard credit cards EMI transactions can avail of an extra discount of up to Rs 1,200. In total, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus can be reduced to Rs 59,990.

iPhone 14 Plus highlights

The Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU. It has 5G connectivity and has got an Advanced camera system with Cinematic mode that can record videos 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps. It was launched with Action mode and can last all-day and up to 20 hours of video playback. It has a Ceramic Shield protection and is water resistant.