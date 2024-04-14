Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale 2024 goes live: Get discounts on laptops, smartwatches and others

Amazon has started the Mega Electronics Days Sale in India and will continue till April 18. The sale has brought massive discounts on several electronics products including PCs, gaming laptops, tablets, cameras headphones, and more. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 80 percent discounts on these products.

Along with flat discounts, customers also get to avail bank offers on tractions with SBI credit card, ICICI Bank credit card HDFC credit or debit card, and J&K Bank credit or debit card. Some products are also listed with additional offers, that make the price of the electronic product much lower.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale offers

The ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale is offering discounts on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and other products that are on sale at lowered prices. You can check the discounts available on various electronic products on the official Amazon site or app.

Apart from the discount, the SBI credit card, ICICI Bank credit card or J&K credit and debit card holder get an additional discount of 10 percent on shopping of electronic products on Amazon. Meanwhile, the HDFC Bank customers will get a discount up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

Best deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale

During the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale, the HP Victus gaming laptop can be bought at a discounted price of Rs. 68,900, instead of its original price of Rs. 88,646. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch IPS screen, and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Similarly, the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop with an RTX 2050 GPU is listed at Rs. 49,990, which was previously selling for Rs. 77,990.

If you’re looking for a regular laptop, you can also pick up the HP 15s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that is priced at Rs. 53,990, instead of the MRP of Rs. 68,223. Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD can be bought at Rs. 59,990 instead of Amazon’s previously listed price of Rs. 79,690.

Those looking to purchase an iPad or upgrade their existing one can consider the iPad Air (5th generation) with an M1 chip and a Liquid Retina display that is priced at Rs. 53,999 instead of Rs. 59,900. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that ships with an S Pen, is now available at Rs. 22,999 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The GoPro Hero 12 that was launched in India at Rs. 45,000 is now priced at Rs. 37,990 during the ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. Xiaomi’s Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K with AI-based motion detection and night vision support currently costs Rs. 2,999, which is lower than its MRP of Rs. 4,999.

Meanwhile, Sony’s popular WH-1000XM4 headphones with 30 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation is priced at Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 22,990. You can also consider the Bose QuietComfort 45 which is available at the same price as Sony’s headphones, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,900. If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless stereo earphones, the JBL Wave Flex is priced at Rs. 2,998, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 4,999.