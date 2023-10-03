Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 40,000

Amazon is scheduled to kick off it’s annual festive season sales ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’ on October 8, 2023. Amazon has revealed that there will be offers for Apple iPhones during the sale. Amazon has teased that it will offer iPhone 13 for a price of under RS 40,000 in its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon has released a poster teasing the offer for the iPhone 13 on it’s site. The poster shows the iPhone 13 will be available for purchase under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Take a look at the Apple iPhone 13 Amazon Great Indian Festival deal.

Apple iPhone 13: Amazon Great Indian Festival Deal

As we mentioned above, the Amazon poster on the Great Indian Festival micro-site has revealed that the iPhone 13 will be up for grabs at a discounted price of under Rs 40,000 in the country. Note that the price of the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 was reduced following the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 worldwide. After the price cut, the iPhone 13 is now priced at Rs 59,990 in the Indian market. That means customers get to save around 33% on the purchase of the iPhone 13 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The offer is available on the iPhone 13 base variant, which is 128GB storage option. Moreover, the discounted price also includes bank offers (SBI Bank) and exchange value.

Amazon has not fully disclosed the detailed offer details of the iPhone 13 deal. We will update the article once the e-commerce giant reveals the details. For now, the bank discount mentioned for SBI Card holders is Rs _500 and the exchnage value will be up to Rs _500.

Amazon will fully reveal the details of the deal soon.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities. It has a 12MP True Depth selfie camera that also has Night mode feature.

It is worth mentioning that Flipkart will also hold it’s annual festive sale Big Billion Days sale on the same day as Amazon. Also, ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is selling the Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs 52,499 with Rs 7401 off. On top of this, buyers can avail a Rs 2000 instant discount with HDFC Credit card (EMI and non-EMI) and Debit (EMI only) card transactions.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7.