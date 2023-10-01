Apple iPhone 15 survives the durability test; Is Aluminum frame better than Titanium

Apple iPhone 15 has been doing rounds on the internet for some reason or another after its launch. The iPhone 15 series is available in 4 models- 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Recently, YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, tested the structural durability of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and it was quite disappointing. The back glass panel of the device cracked after pressure was applied on it. However, as the YouTube channel conducted the durability test on iPhone 15 it survived.

The survival of the Apple iPhone 15 in the durability test raises an eminent question about the structural rigidity difference between the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. For those who are unknown, Apple uses aluminum in the frame of iPhone 15 devices while the 15 Pro devices use titanium for frame.

The same tester is seen to put the iPhone 15 through various rounds of tests in order to show its durability. He starts with a primary scratch test on the display which is made of Ceramic Shield. He gets minor scratches at level 6 while deeper scratches are at level 7. The front glass is more durable than that of the other premium devices in the market. As the tester puts the display of the iPhone 15 under lighter, a white dot appears on the screen after 10 seconds.

Finally, as the tester bends the iPhone 15 its back panel does not crack. The screen becomes irresponsive for some time (few seconds) but starts working fine as it are locked and unlocked.

The tester puts the iPhone 15 Plus too under the bend test. However it shows the same results as the iPhone 15.

The prices of iPhone 15 devices (base variants) have been mentioned below.