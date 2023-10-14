Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check blockbuster deals on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and watches

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and there are multiple offers that are available on the platform. During the blockbuster deals on the platform we do get some attractive discount on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and watches.

We have mentioned some attractive deals below.

boat Airdopes Atom 81: The earpods are offered at Rs 799. Key specs on the earpodes include 50 hours playtime and 13mm drivers.

Boult Audio Z20: This earpods cost Rs 899 during the offer period. Important specs about it include 40 hours playtime and 10mm rich bass drivers.

Fireboltt Ninja Call Pro Plus: The smartwatch costs Rs 1099 and the key features offered on it include 1.85” HD display, Bluetooth calling etc.

Boat Wave Sigma: The Boat Wave Sigma offers a 2” HD display and DIY watch face. Cost of the smartwatch is just Rs 999.

Boat Stone 352: The 10W Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12hours of total playtime. It is offered with Type-C charging and different compatibility modes. It costs just Rs 1299 during the deal.

Blaupunkt SBA15: This 16W Bluetooth speaker is offered at just Rs 799 during the deal. The Bluetooth soundbar gets a 1200 mAh battery and is offered with gaming RGB lights.

On the other hand, some electronics get great offers during the festive season.

Blaupunkt Btw100 Xtreme: The earbuds offer 99H playtime along with Turbovolt charging. The price of the earbuds is Rs 799.

Ptron Reflex Callz: The smartwatch gets a 1.85” full touch display along with a digital crown. It is priced at Rs 799.

Redgear Toad TWS: The earbuds get a special price of Rs 1249 during the sale. Important specs on the earbuds include super low latency (40ms), 40 hours of playback etc.

boat Stone 580: The Bluetooth speaker offers up to 8 hours of playtime along with TWS feature at just Rs 1699.