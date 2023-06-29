Amazon Biggest 2023 sale announced: Dates, discounts and offers

Amazon India has announced it’s biggest sale of the year -Prime Day sale for its Prime members in India for 2023. This is the seventh edition of the Prime Day sale. During this sale, the e-commerce site will be offering exclusive deals and discounts across all product categories including smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more.

Check date, discounts, and other offers that will be available during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Dates

The two-day annual sale of Amazon will kick start on July 15 at 12:00 and will continue till July 16 midnight. As always the e-commerce platform will be providing good deals, savings, offers on newly launched products and more during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Bank offers

In addition to discounts, customers will also be able to avail additional bank offers such as 10% discount on using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

The buyers will get an additional 5% instant discount on shopping using an Amazon Pay ICICI card. These card holders can also avail unlimited benefits across travel bookings, bill payments and more on Amazon.

Prime members can sign up for an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and get welcome rewards of up to Rs 2,500, Rs 300 cashback (only for prime) + rewards worth Rs 2,200.

Furthermore, the Prime members can get to up to 5% cash back on unlimited rides with Uber when using Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Out of the 5%, they will receive 4% as Uber credit and 1% as Amazon Pay cashback, which can be availed to save more on future rides with Uber and fulfil shopping needs on Amazon.in

Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals and discounts

Amazon Prime members will also get to have deals and discounts on newly launched products from over 400 top Indian and global brands such as OnePlus, iQoo, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, Boat, Sony, etc. The company has also announced that Prime members can get access to special prices on all flights and hotel bookings.

Discounts on electronics appliances

Buyers will get discounts on TVs, laptops, smartphones, etc during the sale. Additionally, the e-commerce platform will also offer up to 55% discount on the latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products.