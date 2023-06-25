Amazon vs Flipkart: Where can you find the cheapest iPhone 14?

The Apple iPhone 14 is quite a popular device across the globe. If you are planning to purchase the device in the near future, you might get it under great offers on Amazon or Flipkart. Both platforms offer exchange offers and bank discount. We have compared the offers for iPhone 14 on Amazon as well as on Flipkart. We also tried to exchange our old smartphone (realme 6 pro) to check the effective exchange discount on both platforms.

The Apple iPhone 14 costs Rs 67,999 (128GB, Product Red) on Flipkart website. The device gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8600. This means that a buyer can get the product for around Rs 59,598. If you have an HDFC Credit card, you will get a further Rs 4000 discount. This makes the iPhone 14 even more affordable (around Rs 56-57K).

As on Amazon, the smartphone costs Rs 67,499 (128GB, Product Red). The device gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5050. This means that a buyer can get the product for around Rs 63,000.

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offer 20 hours of video playback.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(NB: The exchange benefit on the deal changes from one smartphone to another. The deals are prone to change on the platform from time to time.)