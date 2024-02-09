Alert! High Severity warning issued by Govt for Android 11, 12, 13 and 14 devices

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, has issued a high-level threat for Android users in the country. CERT-In in its official website has mentioned that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported on Android and those can be exploited by an attacker. The affected Operating System include Android 11, 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Arm components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components, said the vulnerability note of CERT-In.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, added the agency

If you are Android user who has the above-mentioned OS in their smart, you should update the software and install the latest security patch. This can help reduce the risk of the threat. Users are also advised not to install Apps other than from Google Play Store. Third Party apps always run the risk of compromising the security of the smartphone.