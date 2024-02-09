Motorola Moto G04 launch in India on February 15; Check specs and variants

Motorola will be launching the Moto G04 very soon in India and the device has now been unveiled in India. The Motorola Moto G04 launch will take place on February 15 and like another Motorola smartphone will be available on Flipkart.

According to the latest promo page on Flipkart the Motorola Moto G04 smartphone will be available in two memory options – 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB.

Key Specifications

The Motorola Moto G04 will be powered by Unisoc T606 octacore processor and will offer Android 14 out of the box. The device offers a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a punch hole with refresh rate of 90Hz. When it comes to camera specifications, the device offers 16MP primary camera (AI) on the rear while the front camera is a 5MP unit and should be sufficient for everday tasks. The rear camera along with the flash is positioned on a camera module that is squarish in structure. The back of the device reminds us of other Moto smartphones in the mid-range.

The Motorola logo sits at the middle of the back panel. For biometric purposes a fingerprint sensor is present on the side of the smartphone. While the weight of the device is 178.8g, the thickness of the device is 7.99mm. The device offers Dolby Atmos support and RAM boost up to 16GB. A missive 5000mAh battery powers the device. It offers 102 hrs music playback/ 22 hrs talktime/ 20 hrs playback/ 17 hrs social media streaming etc.

The device will be available in four different colour options and that includes Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender.

The manufacturer recently announced Moto Watch 40 smartwatch for the US market. The device is more compact than the Moto Watch 70 that was launched in May 2023. The smartwatch offers 1.57-inch display with 85 face options.