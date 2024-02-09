WhatsApp to roll out new AI support feature for user queries

In recent news, Meta owned popular social messaging app WhatsApp is likely to get an AI related feature soon. As per the latest updates, WhatsApp is currently working on this feature. Once developed, this feature will be able to respond to support queries with AI generated messages.

With this, users will be able to receive faster and time saving responses from customer support. With this feature, customer support messages will also be available for user assistance outside of business hours.

As per reports by WaBetaInfo, the feature will provide a necessary disclaimer to users about the AI-generated messages. The message is likely to read, “Messages from WhatsApp Support may be generated by AI using a secure technology from Meta.”

With this message, users will be assured of receiving a timely and necessary assistance; despite a time when human assistance is not possible.

It is noteworthy mentioning that even after the WhatsApp AI update is made available for all, users will be able to opt for human assistance in case their satisfaction is not met. For the same, users just need to request for human assistance, indicating the requirement of a better response.

For the users who are interested in trying out the new WhatsApp feature ahead of its official release, one can consider joining the beta program on the Google Play Store. It is to be kept in mind that the beta program may be full, but regular checks can help you become a participant.

Notably, WhatsApp has been on a roll with the recent feature additions, including chat lock option, and sharing HD quality pictures, and WhatsApp Channels.

Coming back to the upcoming WhatsApp AI powered chats update, this will increase the overall efficiency of customer support interactions. This is because AI powered responses will be able to provide quick and accurate Frequently Asked questions.