Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200Mp camera now available for purchase in India on Flipkart; Price, specs

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, which was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999, has gone on sale in the country via Flipkart. The smartphone features a 200 MP triple rear camera setup, along with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 11W fast charging, Dimensity 7050 SoC chipset and 12GB RAM. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart.

Notably, Realme 11 Pro 5G, which was launched alongside the Pro Plus variant, will go on first sale in India on June 16 i.e. tomorrow at a starting price of Rs 23,999 on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price, sale offers

The smartphone is currently available for purchase at a price of Rs 27,000 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. It also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that costs Rs 29,999.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a leather finish and a circular camera module. It is available for sale in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green colour variants on Flipkart and Realme.com.

As part of it’s sale offers, Realme is offering a Rs 2000 instant discount on the purchase of the device with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU. It offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme 11 Pro plus sports a 200MP primary camera on the rear, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It features a 32MP front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has officially resigned from his position after 5 years of service.